Close

Layers for Elementor

Layers is now compatible with the World’s Fastest page builder. Making it even easier to get your business online.

Download for Free

Introducing Layers for Elementor

Now with all of the best Layers Pro features are built into the free Layers theme, allowing you to customize your site via the WordPress customizer, without touching a line of code.

Resize Your Logo

Scale your site logo perfectly with the new logo resize controller.

Customize Your Blog

Determine exactly what you’d like to display in your blog without touching a line of code.

Adjust Your Header

Give your header more breathing room with height adjustment.

Control Your Menus

Adjust the spacing between menu items to tweaked readability.

Style Your Buttons

With Layers it’s much easier to style static and hover button states across your entire site.

Choose The Perfect Font

Select the perfect font for your website from a huge selection of built-in Google Fonts.

Download Layers for Free Download Elementor

Why Choose Elementor?

Elementor is lightening quick and packed with a ton of pre-built blocks that help you get started without any outside assistance.

Elementor Saves You a Ton of Time!

The only complete design platform to offer pixel perfect design with a custom-built customizer interface that is lightening quick with zero lag. No more waiting for pages or widgets to load. Changes happen instantly, making creation a fast experience.

Enjoy Over 80 Pre-Designed Elements

Take advantage of the complete set of dedicated tools that help you generate more traffic, leads, and conversions. You don’t need dozens of plugins anymore.

Now Works Seamlessly with Layers

Elementor works seamlessly with the Layers theme, so you can continue to use your favorite tools and take your work to the next level.

Get Elementor Today
Top

Sign Up

Simply enter your details below to get started with Layers.

"We discovered Layers and it changed everything. Our clients could not believe it."
~ Matthew Hansen from Principal

  • Get your business online ASAP
  • Gain access to easy-to-use website tools
  • Get the best deals and advice for building your online business
  • Join thousands of like-minded entrepreneurs